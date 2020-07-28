© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Z. MMS: Top 12 treatments for common Illnesses and Injury in your family using Chlorine Dioxide (SHTF Prepper Medicine)
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
2298 views • July 28, 2020
Looking at the most common illnesses and injuries with kids, I put together this video on how to treat them using Chlorine Dioxide. Remember that it works faster than antibiotics, costs pennies per dosage, doesn't need to be prescribed by a doctor, and can be stored in your home medicine cabinet.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.