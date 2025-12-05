Tomi Lahren Blames Men

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
A little while ago, Tomi Lahren appeared on the Laura Ingraham Show where she said young men are to be primarily blamed for the low birth rate and that young single women have "slim pickings" to choose from. I provide some thoughts.
Tomi Lahren Refuses To Hold Women To The Same Standard As Men