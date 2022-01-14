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True Christians Walk in the Light
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30 views • January 14, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/3kyhFPC
But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin.
But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin.
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