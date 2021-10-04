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Top microbiologist warns if you take the 2nd shot, God help you!
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261 views • October 04, 2021
They say be non violent.. While they are killing us by stopping us from working andf providing for our family and self preservation.. But they dont suggest anything else but WAIT!
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