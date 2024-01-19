They Shall Cast Out Demons (Full)

Evangelist T.L. Osborn stated: “How can we call ourselves a church and not believe in healing and in miracles? I cannot read four pages anywhere in the Bible without encountering miracles! And the God of the Bible is the same today.” Despite Jesus’ example and charge, as well as the numerous events recorded in Scripture of both Him and His disciples, most of those who call themselves “Christian” (i.e. followers of Jesus) do not obey His instruction or follow His example regarding the paranormal and supernatural. Paul rightly said of these people: “They profess to a form of godliness, but deny the power thereof.” In this video, Scott unpacks several passages of Scripture dealing with spiritual warfare—more specifically, casting out demons—revealing why so many deny Jesus’ crystal clear instructions, as well as why Jesus places such an importance on paranormal encounters and supernatural activities in the everyday life and ministry of His followers.

Understanding is the key to bearing fruit that remains.—Matthew 13:23