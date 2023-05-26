Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FLASHBACK: Graeme MacQueen Reveals The Anthrax Deception (2014)
28 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-anthrax/

FROM 2014: In his new book "The 2001 Anthrax Deception," Dr. Graeme MacQueen, co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies, lays out the case for a domestic conspiracy in the 2001 anthrax attacks in the US. In this conversation, James and Graeme discuss the context in which these attacks happened, the way they were portrayed by the government and the mainstream media, their ultimate effect, and the voluminous evidence that disproves the FBI's assertion that the attacks were the work of Dr. Bruce Ivins.
CSID: dbf1d13c128ff8d8

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
bookinterviewfalse flagfbi911fraud2001wmdantibioticreveals2014ciproadvanced knowledgebiological attackthe official corbett report rumble channelgraeme macqueenthe anthrax deception

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket