WE ARE WITNESSING WORLDWIDE PLANNED GENOCIDE, "HITLER ON STEROIDS" W/ DR. ZELENKO

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Dr. Zelenko rejoins the program to discuss the latest rounds of mandates and the PROVEN globalist conspiracy to depopulate and reset the global economy. We discuss the difference between conspiracy theory and real proven conspiracies; specifically, how they use these terms to discredit truth and to get away with massive crime. Zelenko also shares his views of God and how we can use these difficult times to grow our spiritual consciousness.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do you trust me" by Michael Vignola: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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