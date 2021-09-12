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WE ARE WITNESSING WORLDWIDE PLANNED GENOCIDE, "HITLER ON STEROIDS" W/ DR. ZELENKO
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191 views • September 12, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio

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You can learn more about the powerful Z-stack supplement formulated by Dr. Zelenko at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Access solution resource document to keep from getting sick at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Dr. Zelenko rejoins the program to discuss the latest rounds of mandates and the PROVEN globalist conspiracy to depopulate and reset the global economy. We discuss the difference between conspiracy theory and real proven conspiracies; specifically, how they use these terms to discredit truth and to get away with massive crime. Zelenko also shares his views of God and how we can use these difficult times to grow our spiritual consciousness.

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Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do you trust me" by Michael Vignola: licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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