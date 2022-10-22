Explaining the Faith - Pope John Paul II Amazing Mercy Pope

Fr. Chris Alar





October 22, 2022





Do we really know who John Paul II was? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain some incredible facts and stories of this pope who was called "The Greatest Man of the 20th century?" What was his role that God gave him directly? What did he really teach? And why did many want him dead? You won't think of him the same way again.





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sw2e2o-LbFg



