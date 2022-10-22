Create New Account
Explaining the Faith - Pope John Paul II Amazing Mercy Pope
Fr. Chris Alar


October 22, 2022


Do we really know who John Paul II was? Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain some incredible facts and stories of this pope who was called "The Greatest Man of the 20th century?" What was his role that God gave him directly? What did he really teach? And why did many want him dead? You won't think of him the same way again.


