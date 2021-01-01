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Memetic Detective by Shills & Pimps
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19 views • January 01, 2021
Memetic Detective
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Radioactive
Album: The Firm
Artists: The Firm
Release year: 1985
Atlantic Recording Corp.
Instrumental Version:
The Karaoke Channel
Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises
Radioactive (In the Style of the Firm) (Karaoke Version) · The Karaoke Channel
The Karaoke Channel - 80's Male Pop, Vol. 16
℗ 2014 Stingray Music Group
Released on: 2006-03-28
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
by Shills & Pimps
Based on:
Radioactive
Album: The Firm
Artists: The Firm
Release year: 1985
Atlantic Recording Corp.
Instrumental Version:
The Karaoke Channel
Provided to YouTube by The Orchard Enterprises
Radioactive (In the Style of the Firm) (Karaoke Version) · The Karaoke Channel
The Karaoke Channel - 80's Male Pop, Vol. 16
℗ 2014 Stingray Music Group
Released on: 2006-03-28
All materials used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
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