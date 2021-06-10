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SPIRITUAL WARFARE PART TWO - THE ARMOR OF GOD
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30 views • June 10, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Spiritual Warfare Ephesians chapter 6:10-20. Paul would have watched the soldier who was always near him. He would have seen him put on his armor. The soldier put on each piece in the right order. So Paul tells his readers: Wear your armor as the soldier does. The belt is first before any of the outer pieces. The clothes underneath must first be in place. Then the soldier can put on the outer pieces. The belt will hold all the pieces together. Then the soldier will be ready for action.
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