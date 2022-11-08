Leader of French political party accuses Zelensky of mirroring US war-hawk policy

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RT
Nov 7, 2022
Florian Philippot, president of The Patriots party in France, has depicted Vladimir Zelensky as a ‘holy puppet,’ accusing the Ukrainian leader of mirroring hawkish US foreign policy and prolonging the current conflict. Philippot told RT that Washington is not keen on a peaceful resolution, and is instead pursuing its own aims.
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