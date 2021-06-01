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This is the real pandemic in hospitals.
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230 views • June 01, 2021
The vaccine is killing people. Just ask a nurse or doctor who hasn't sold their souls to Satan. If you are a doctor or nurse and you are keeping this information quiet, then you deserve to go straight to hell. You are no better than a murderer.
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