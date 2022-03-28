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Francisco Hudson Frota - Buscador de Conhecimento do Brasil - Knowledge Seeker from Brazil (with English Subtitles)
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41 views • March 28, 2022
Apresentamos neste vídeo parte do trabalho do Buscador do Conhecimento Francisco Hudson Coelho Frota em levar Às comunidades o conhecimento da Tecnologia do Plasma da Fundação Keshe e dos Copos da Vida.
In this video we present part of the work of the Knowledge Seeker Francisco Hudson Coelho Frota in bringing the knowledge of the Keshe Foundation's Plasma Technology and the Cups of Life to the communities.
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Site criado por Buscadores de Conhecimento da Fundação Keshe, para apresentar como fazer o Copo da Vida.
https://www.kfssicopodavida.com.br/
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
In this video we present part of the work of the Knowledge Seeker Francisco Hudson Coelho Frota in bringing the knowledge of the Keshe Foundation's Plasma Technology and the Cups of Life to the communities.
Conheça a Nova Ciência do Plasma, desenvolvida pelo Físico Nuclear M. T. Keshe, através do Ethos da Fundação Keshe.
Saiba mais!
• Site da Fundação Keshe
https://keshe.foundation/
• Grupo Telegram Oficial do Brasil
https://t.me/keshe_brasil
• Site criado por Buscadores de Conhecimento da Fundação Keshe, para apresentar como fazer o Copo da Vida.
https://www.kfssicopodavida.com.br/
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no Instagram:
https://instagram.com/keshebrasil?utm...
• Canal YouTube da Fundação Keshe
https://bit.ly/YouTube_KFSSI
• Wiki da Fundação Keshe
https://en.kfwiki.org - inglês
• Grupo Oficial no Facebook
Keshe Foundation Língua Portuguesa ( KFSSI)
https://bit.ly/FB_GrupoKeshePT
• Perfil da Comunidade Brasileira da Fundação Keshe no TikTok:
http://tiktok.com/@keshebrasil
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