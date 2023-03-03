An Act Of War HAS Been Committed By The US

Sleepy Joe may have committed treason by usurping Congress. How many in Congress are aware of this and still going along with the game?

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Video Source:

Mary at 'We The People Situation Update'

As presented by Andrew P. Napolitano

Closing Music Theme:

'Sneaky Action' - by David Fesliyan

Fresliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People Situation Update', Judge Nopolitano or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.









pc fri15:53