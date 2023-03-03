An Act Of War HAS Been Committed By The US

Sleepy Joe may have committed treason by usurping Congress. How many in Congress are aware of this and still going along with the game?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Video Source:
Mary at 'We The People Situation Update'
As presented by Andrew P. Napolitano
Closing Music Theme:
'Sneaky Action' - by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People Situation Update', Judge Nopolitano or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pc fri15:53
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.