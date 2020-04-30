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Debunking The Media Statistics That Led To America’s Shutdown - War Room Full Show
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11 views • April 30, 2020
Savanah Hernandez hosts the War Room to debunk all of the fake projections, hypotheticals and “facts” that the media has been using to keep America locked down. Kaitlin Bennett and Elijah Schaffer also join the show to discuss nationwide protests and if we can compare the coronavirus to the flu. Frank Cavanagh also pops in to take calls and discuss the real virus plaguing our nation, fear. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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