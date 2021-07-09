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The FBI Is Full Of Incompetent Losers & Happy Cyber Polygon Day - Power Outages Coming
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110 views • July 09, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Cyber-polygon day by the WEF - https://davidicke.com/2021/04/15/cyber-polygon-2021-cult-runs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic-to-prepare-for-economic-reset/
Here we go, Pennsylvania doing full forensic audit - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/07/pennsylvania-state-senate-chairman-doug-mastriano-announces-forensic-investigation-of-2020-election/
Attendee had white house lego set, oh no - http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/lego-evidence-seized-745916
FBI is completely useless - https://twitter.com/hale_razor/status/1412849441048907778
Two year old already radicalized - https://twitter.com/TheTaylorDay/status/1412831023247806469
FBI was the cause of the "insurrection" - https://trendingpolitics.com/confirmed-undercover-agents-were-working-capitol-rioters-on-january-6-court-documents-reveal-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkNhttps://trendingpolitics.com/confirmed-undercover-agents-were-working-capitol-rioters-on-january-6-court-documents-reveal-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
FBI is completely corrupt - https://www.theepochtimes.com/undercover-fbi-agent-embedded-with-militia-group-that-surveilled-capitol-filing_3891239.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
How convenient, dead men tell no tales - https://www.voanews.com/americas/4-suspects-assassination-haitis-president-moise-die-shootout
China trying to make male rat pregnant - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/07/02/chinese-scientists-tried-to-make-a-male-rat-pregnant-its-time-to-draw-the-line/
Get a no trespassing sign and then sue them - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/no-trespassing-lawmaker-says-vaccine-harassers-can-charged/
Teachers union scrubs CRT from website - https://resistthemainstream.org/largest-teachers-union-quietly-backs-down-from-their-critical-race-theory-push/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Get ready for big tech ot promote Nikki Haley - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/07/interesting-political-attendee-offered-invitation-to-elitist-sun-valley-summit-of-billionaire-tech-and-media-moguls/
Those missing children were reported in 2015 but no one cared - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-unmarked-graves-were-documented-years-ago-but-most-of-us-looked-away
Another man makes the womens olympic team - https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/another-man-steals-a-womans-place?r=8gix2&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&utm_source=twitter
No fans allowed at olympics - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/08/japan-olympics-committee-bans-spectators-following-state-of-emergency.html
Liberals are absolutely insane, no really - https://somebitchtoldme.com/10-covid-tiktoks-that-make-me-want-to-end-it-all/?theconservativetreehouse
Happiness is simple for a doggo - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1410695936251150338
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1413250009940643842
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Cyber-polygon day by the WEF - https://davidicke.com/2021/04/15/cyber-polygon-2021-cult-runs-simulation-of-a-coming-cyber-pandemic-to-prepare-for-economic-reset/
Here we go, Pennsylvania doing full forensic audit - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/07/pennsylvania-state-senate-chairman-doug-mastriano-announces-forensic-investigation-of-2020-election/
Attendee had white house lego set, oh no - http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/lego-evidence-seized-745916
FBI is completely useless - https://twitter.com/hale_razor/status/1412849441048907778
Two year old already radicalized - https://twitter.com/TheTaylorDay/status/1412831023247806469
FBI was the cause of the "insurrection" - https://trendingpolitics.com/confirmed-undercover-agents-were-working-capitol-rioters-on-january-6-court-documents-reveal-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkNhttps://trendingpolitics.com/confirmed-undercover-agents-were-working-capitol-rioters-on-january-6-court-documents-reveal-knab/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo&_kx=OwQTN503ogiWTQ2CDu2HFpxqCsIXlL2TXAhWpufOQWo%3D.XhZFkN
FBI is completely corrupt - https://www.theepochtimes.com/undercover-fbi-agent-embedded-with-militia-group-that-surveilled-capitol-filing_3891239.html?utm_source=partner&;utm_campaign=badblue
How convenient, dead men tell no tales - https://www.voanews.com/americas/4-suspects-assassination-haitis-president-moise-die-shootout
China trying to make male rat pregnant - https://www.dailysignal.com/2021/07/02/chinese-scientists-tried-to-make-a-male-rat-pregnant-its-time-to-draw-the-line/
Get a no trespassing sign and then sue them - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/no-trespassing-lawmaker-says-vaccine-harassers-can-charged/
Teachers union scrubs CRT from website - https://resistthemainstream.org/largest-teachers-union-quietly-backs-down-from-their-critical-race-theory-push/?utm_source=rtmt&;utm_medium=rtmt&utm_campaign=rtmt
Get ready for big tech ot promote Nikki Haley - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/07/interesting-political-attendee-offered-invitation-to-elitist-sun-valley-summit-of-billionaire-tech-and-media-moguls/
Those missing children were reported in 2015 but no one cared - https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/lilley-unmarked-graves-were-documented-years-ago-but-most-of-us-looked-away
Another man makes the womens olympic team - https://grahamlinehan.substack.com/p/another-man-steals-a-womans-place?r=8gix2&;utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email&utm_source=twitter
No fans allowed at olympics - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/08/japan-olympics-committee-bans-spectators-following-state-of-emergency.html
Liberals are absolutely insane, no really - https://somebitchtoldme.com/10-covid-tiktoks-that-make-me-want-to-end-it-all/?theconservativetreehouse
Happiness is simple for a doggo - https://twitter.com/humorandanimals/status/1410695936251150338
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1413250009940643842
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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