How Israel destroys bridges across the river in Lebanon.

⚡️Israeli missiles hit al‑Qasmiya bridge in southern Lebanon.

Entire routes into southern Lebanon are being severed - effectively cutting off around 1 million people from their homes. Families who have lived on this land for generations now face the very real risk of permanent displacement, unable to return, rebuild, or even reach what remains of their communities.

💥More Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, reported.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz:

We will turn the contact villages in southern Lebanon into areas like Beit Hanoun and Rafah, Gaza.