Dr. Judy Mikovits: New Study Shows English EXTERMINATION In U.K.
Fully Jabbed & Boosted DROPPING DEAD In Britain: New Study Shows English EXTERMINATION In U.K.
Covid-19 and other viruses are deployed against humanity and are not natural!
Dr. Judy Mikovits is here to reveal that every virus since HIV has been created using gain of function technologies.
HIV was spread via the Hepatitis B vaccine.
If Americans stop taking Big Pharma’s vaccines we can avoid future biological weapon deployments.
United Kingdom official Matt Hancock’s leaked text messages read, “When do we deploy the new variant?”
The mainstream media worked with politicians to stoke fear to get people to comply.
The people who are responsible for poisoning the world with vaccine bioweapons must be brought to justice at Nuremberg 2.0
