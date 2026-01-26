The Medici Blueprint: Banking, the Vatican, and the Birth of Modern Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Medici are often framed as patrons of art and architects of the Renaissance, but that story skips the real engine of influence: banking and institutional leverage. Medici rises through Florence and the early mechanics of international banking influence the way money, loans, and political access shaped the power structure surrounding the Vatican and Europe’s ruling class.
