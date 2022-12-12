【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】10/16/2022 What Xi Jinping Has Done Since the 18th National Congress?

https://gnews.org/articles/486885
摘要：In the 18th and 19th Congress, Xi initiated the campaign of party purging and amending the constitution. Then, from the 19th to 20th congresses, Xi released the COVID viruses, followed by ‘prescription’ virus vaccines for the world, which were extremely evil.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.