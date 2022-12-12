Create New Account
【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】10/16/2022 What Xi Jinping Has Done Since the 18th National Congress?
2 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gnews.org/articles/486885

摘要：In the 18th and 19th Congress, Xi initiated the campaign of party purging and amending the constitution. Then, from the 19th to 20th congresses, Xi released the COVID viruses, followed by ‘prescription’ virus vaccines for the world, which were extremely evil.

bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

