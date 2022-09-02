TICO TICO Latin Guitar RECORDING NOW FOR SALE

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I perform my guitar duo arrangement of Zequinha Abreu's "Tico Tico", PLUS my original guitar solo composed in place of the entire composition's original melody. Recording available for sale starting at $1. Abreu composed the song in 1917. I composed the solo in 2012
https://noelschwenk.bandcamp.com/track/tico-tico