© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Real journalist Sharyl Attkisson, 2006: "Over 20 years, the percentage of seniors getting flu shots increased sharply from 15% to 65%."
"Flu deaths among the elderly should have taken a dramatic dip... Instead, [they] continue to climb."
If flu shots actually work, how could that possibly be? 🤔
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!