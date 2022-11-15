What is Dall-E 2: The Dark Side of Artificial Intelligence Art Breakthrough Explained (2022).

DALL-E 2 uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create images based on thousands of others as reference material. In essence, DALL-E 2 accepts text prompts and creates images from them. You enter a phrase, such as “two dogs frolicking on a Persian rug in front of a window,” and DALL-E 2 will generate an image based on that prompt.

There’s also Craiyon, which some developers associated with DALL-E 2 created. It uses the same idea and used to be called DALL- E mini, but unlike DALL-E 2, you do not need an invite to use Craiyon. It’s not as sophisticated, however, and the results may not be as detailed or in the style you want versus DALL-E 2.