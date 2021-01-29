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Why you should delete your social media accounts
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240 views • January 29, 2021
Posted 14September2018 The Newsmakers:
Jaron Lanier is considered one of the fathers of virtual reality and a veteran of Silicon Valley. In his book 'Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now', Lanier contends that sites like Facebook and Twitter are dopamine farms that are reprogramming how you think and feel. He says they're also causing political instability, and are changing the global economy for the worse. Social Media's goal is Behavior Modification of their users like creating Terrorist such as Hamas or ISIS. Social Media Addiction is similar to Gambling Addiction.
Jaron Lanier is considered one of the fathers of virtual reality and a veteran of Silicon Valley. In his book 'Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now', Lanier contends that sites like Facebook and Twitter are dopamine farms that are reprogramming how you think and feel. He says they're also causing political instability, and are changing the global economy for the worse. Social Media's goal is Behavior Modification of their users like creating Terrorist such as Hamas or ISIS. Social Media Addiction is similar to Gambling Addiction.
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