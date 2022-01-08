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IT'S GONNA GET REAL BAD - BANK CLOSED DOORS LOCKED - MIDDLE CLASS SAVINGS GONE - ECONOMY IS DEAD
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301 views • January 08, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe
Unemployment went down not up and if you believe it went up, you believe in the tooth fairy. This is a so called recovery, who's kidding who? What is going on? Holy cow! Has the economy collapsed? A large bank has closed for days, cannot get money out of the atm, no access, due to technical and staffing issues.
Unemployment went down not up and if you believe it went up, you believe in the tooth fairy. This is a so called recovery, who's kidding who? What is going on? Holy cow! Has the economy collapsed? A large bank has closed for days, cannot get money out of the atm, no access, due to technical and staffing issues.
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