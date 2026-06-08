Struggles Do Come

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It is impossible that you should not have struggles in this life, “but take heart, I have overcome this life”. That is a quote from the Holy Scriptures, in the Gospels. It is Jesus promising to be with you in the midst of your struggles. So don’t you DARE give up, but keep walking with Jesus, for He has not stopped walking with you.
#Struggles, #JesusOvercomes, #TrustJesus