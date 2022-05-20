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MOTHER COMMITS SUICIDE OVER INFANT DEATH-PRENATAL & NEONATAL INFANT DEATHS SKYROCKET WORLDWIDE
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100 views • May 20, 2022
A mother found out the truth about what she had done to her child and committed suicide. I am surprised that she did not kill the doctor that sold her on that idea as well as herself.
Violent anger with doctors and pharmacists that continue to give out the poisonous kill shots may cause them to find themselves dodging bullets before long.
Source: SixthSense and Health Impact News.
Violent anger with doctors and pharmacists that continue to give out the poisonous kill shots may cause them to find themselves dodging bullets before long.
Source: SixthSense and Health Impact News.
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