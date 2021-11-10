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A woman is treated in a garage because she is unvaccinated - Disgusting
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544 views • November 10, 2021
New Zealand is plummeting into darkness and mass hysteria under the leaderships of a vile and evil Jacinda Adern who acknowledges two classes of people, the vaxxed and unvaxxed. The land is fast becoming like NAZI Germany.
Post FONNZA Video regard the debase and disgusting decent of Jacinda Arderns New Zealand.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFHuzZ3Sk5c
Post FONNZA Video regard the debase and disgusting decent of Jacinda Arderns New Zealand.
Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFHuzZ3Sk5c
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