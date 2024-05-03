Create New Account
How Can Students Stay True to Christ in College? (Part 1) with Emily Rand
The Berean Call
Published 16 hours ago

Today and next week, I’ll be interviewing a young lady who’s involved in Christian ministry at the college level. Her name is Emily Rand, and she’s a part of the leadership of CCF, Collegiate Christian Fellowship, which is a ministry of First Baptist Church of Eugene to the students of the University of Oregon.



