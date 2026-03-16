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The Signs Are Everywhere… Are They Preparing to End America?
Think About It
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929 views • 3 days ago

Nine years ago I gave a warning about the rise of global control systems, deception, and the technology that could track and monitor humanity. Today those warnings look very different as AI infrastructure, massive data centers, surveillance systems, geopolitical tensions, and political betrayals continue to unfold. Are we watching the final chapter of America begin?


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Keywords
end of america prophecybible prophecy last daysantichrist system technologyai surveillance prophecyreal id tracking systemglobal government warningend times signs americadata centers ai control systembiblical prophecy current eventsapostasy last daysantichrist technology systemamerica judgment prophecy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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