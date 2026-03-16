The Signs Are Everywhere… Are They Preparing to End America?

Nine years ago I gave a warning about the rise of global control systems, deception, and the technology that could track and monitor humanity. Today those warnings look very different as AI infrastructure, massive data centers, surveillance systems, geopolitical tensions, and political betrayals continue to unfold. Are we watching the final chapter of America begin?





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