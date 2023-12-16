Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Senator Mullin: Several Dems have said they are open to impeaching Biden
channel image
GalacticStorm
2180 Subscribers
Shop now
5 views
Published 16 hours ago

On Friday's "Wake Up America," Sen. Markwayne Mullin says that five Democratic senators have told him they would convict Joe Biden, if the evidence is there.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Keywords
house of representativesccpimpeachment inquirybiden crime familybiden regimeofficial vote

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket