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Open Topics & Updates
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3 views • June 12, 2021
Open Topics & Updates [2021] finds Warrior of YHVH joining Pastor Visser to discuss the previous two Wednesday Night Bible Study broadcasts "Power in the Name" and "Who Can Be Saved?" (both currently having no official release due to poor sound quality but accessible at Covenant People's Forums). This three hour Christian lecture mostly deals with the seduction of Eve in Eden and proves Satan has literal children upon earth that continually do his bidding.
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