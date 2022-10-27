Surveilled by your WALK & BioMetrics with GAIT Technology

You Can RUN ,but you can't hide... just like the Bible mentions in the last days...Everyone will be forced to take the mark, RICH or Poor- Young and old...how will they enforce it..I know how , with TECHNOLOGY LIKE THIS!! I do not say this at all in the video..but I do cover EXTENSIVELY GAIT TECHNOLOGY. You will, after watching this video, now realize how sophisticated it has become to be SURVEILLED!! Indeed...enjoy... no more putting on a hat , sunglasses and your MASK to hide from camera's ....all criminals should be caught (right??, eventually, without no problem, once all of this is in place. ) I allude to the idea of certain places that it is enforced , but I am only guessing and it is all my opinion, due to my personal experience being tracked while COVID restrictions were in place... Just like my intro, very INTRIGUING ...
