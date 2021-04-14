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VIDEO: MODERNIZED! What would Patrick Henry say if He were alive today? Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death! Jan 3rd, 2021.
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VIDEO: MODERNIZED! What would Patrick Henry say if He were alive today? Jan 3rd, 2021. Watch "Patrick Henry -- Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death modernized" on YouTube https://youtu.be/o6wikc-JYew
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death: Patrick Henry’s Appeal to Modern-Day Patriots! Jan 7, 2021 The American Journal - Harrison Smith applies a historical perspective to The March For Trump in Washington DC.
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5ff76ddc04bcc034cc07c262
THE WRITTEN WORD: Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death - Patrick Henry 1775
http://www.emersonkent.com/speeches/give_me_liberty_or_give_me_death.htm
And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whate ver else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956 -
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/34738-and-how-we-burned-in-the-camps-later-thinking-what
Modern Day Version - Click here! https://tinyurl.com/mvjxzdah
We the American people don’t care what the SCOTUS or anyone else says. We won the election and Donald J. Trump is our President for at least the coming four years. We are more than 90 million Americans who chose Donald J Trump as our president, more than double as much as those misled liberals who voted for the criminal Chinese agent Joe Biden.
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41268
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death: Patrick Henry’s Appeal to Modern-Day Patriots! Jan 7, 2021 The American Journal - Harrison Smith applies a historical perspective to The March For Trump in Washington DC.
https://theresistance.video/watch?id=5ff76ddc04bcc034cc07c262
THE WRITTEN WORD: Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death - Patrick Henry 1775
http://www.emersonkent.com/speeches/give_me_liberty_or_give_me_death.htm
And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whate ver else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin's thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn't love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956 -
https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/34738-and-how-we-burned-in-the-camps-later-thinking-what
Modern Day Version - Click here! https://tinyurl.com/mvjxzdah
We the American people don’t care what the SCOTUS or anyone else says. We won the election and Donald J. Trump is our President for at least the coming four years. We are more than 90 million Americans who chose Donald J Trump as our president, more than double as much as those misled liberals who voted for the criminal Chinese agent Joe Biden.
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41268
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