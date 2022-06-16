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COVID Was Technocracy's Coup D'Etat
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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73 views • June 16, 2022

COVID Was Technocracy's Coup D'Etat

June 14, 2022

Children's Health Defense

The dark horse of the New World Order is not Communism, Socialism or Fascism. It is Technocracy.

Since most people have never heard of "technocracy," they did not understand that the technocrats used COVID to implement a global coup d'etat. That means they also have no understanding of the radical plans the unelected globalists have for humanity now in what is essentially World War III — an attack on humanity by the super rich. Yet, the first rule of war is to know the enemy. If we have no idea we are even under attack, we have no chance of defending ourselves.

With meticulous detail and an abundance of original research, Patrick M. Wood uses Technocracy Rising to connect the dots of modern globalization in a way that has never been seen before so that the reader can clearly understand the globalization plan, its perpetrators and its intended endgame.

In the heat of the Great Depression during the 1930s, prominent scientists and engineers proposed a utopian energy-based economic system called Technocracy that would be run by those same scientists and engineers instead of elected politicians. Although this radical movement lost momentum by 1940, it regained status when it was conceptually adopted by the elitist Trilateral Commission (co-founded by Zbigniew Brzezinski and David Rockefeller) in 1973 to be become its so-called "New International Economic Order."

In the ensuing 41 years, the modern expression of Technocracy and the New International Economic Order is clearly seen in global programs such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Councils of Governments, Smart Growth, Smart Grid, Total Awareness surveillance initiatives and more.

This is the documented story of the organization and members of the Trilateral Commission, founded in 1973 by David Rockefeller and Zbigniew Brzezinski, with the specific purpose of creating a "New International Economic Order". With a small but powerful international membership hand-picked by an executive committee, Commissioners asserted undue influence over America, Japan, and Europe. In 1976, Trilateral members James Earl Carter and Walter Mondale were elected to head the Executive Branch in the U.S., thus starting a 40-year hegemony over the greatest economic nation on earth.

American influence and position was used to reform international trade, promote globalization, and interdependence among nations.

Original: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/chdtv-exclusive-interviews/FIM9T13ALJ

Keywords
communismsocialismnew world orderworld war 3fascismtechnocracycoup d etatcovid 19new international economic orderunelected globalistsglobalization plan
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