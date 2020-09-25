WE ARE IN A STATE OF EMERGENCY

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617 views • September 25, 2020
✅ This week, SAVE $100 on a 4-Week Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com 🔥

A friend of mine sent this video to me and I was beside myself at the people who sat idly by and watched this whole thing go down, as if it was it was perfectly justified.

SEND ME A MESSAGE OR QUESTION (NOTE: IT CAN ONLY BE UP TO A MINUTE IN LENGTH)
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PERSONAL MESSAGE I WANT ALL MY DONOR BOX SUPPORTERS TO WATCH: THANK YOU MY SUPPORTERS
https://youtu.be/xg3a22XahWo

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I'm permanently done with Twitter and recommend you use Parler!

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Would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior?...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/


Read Bible Online:
https://www.biblegateway.com


WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV TRANSLATION:
https://youtu.be/oDsor5TjmSU


RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://store.bookbaby.com/book/confusion-in-the-cosmos

BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html

BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown

FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://youtu.be/oVa1fRgTiAw

FLAT EARTH INFORMATION BOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/Testing-Globe-Investigation-Rob-Skiba/dp/1724119044/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=rob+skiba&;qid=1571322405&sr=8-5

USE THE BEST SEARCH ENGINE ON EARTH: https://www.yippy.com/
THE RIGHT SEARCH AND UNRIVALED PRIVACY

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