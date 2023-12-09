Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New Zealand COVID whistleblower exposes data proof of excessive deaths from covid vacine Dec 2023
channel image
Fobian World Reunion
1 Subscribers
60 views
Published Yesterday

New Zealand COVID whistleblower Barry Young, Developer and manager of all health record data reveals stats from data that the covid injections killed thousands and the government hides the data proof while continuing to allow the proven and known lethal injections to be advertised and administered as safe. Barry Young calls for investigation. Government does not deny the data stats however pushes to ignore them and continue with ongoing lethal vaccination protocols.

Keywords
exposedproofdeathsdeadlydatawhistle blowerlethalvacinescovidnew zelandundisputed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket