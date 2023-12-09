New Zealand COVID whistleblower exposes data proof of excessive deaths from covid vacine Dec 2023

New Zealand COVID whistleblower Barry Young, Developer and manager of all health record data reveals stats from data that the covid injections killed thousands and the government hides the data proof while continuing to allow the proven and known lethal injections to be advertised and administered as safe. Barry Young calls for investigation. Government does not deny the data stats however pushes to ignore them and continue with ongoing lethal vaccination protocols.
