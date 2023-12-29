Create New Account
Your Own Personal Revolution :1 Acknowledge the Situation Around You
Neroke-5
Published Yesterday

The thing, the very first thing that has to happen in any kind of personal reformation or revolution is that you have to acknowledge the situation and what it's doing. Trying to perform any kind of serious change without actually doing this will not only get you anywhere but will also result in an expenditure of resources (Time, Money. Energy, Attention) with little or no result.

