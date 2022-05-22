The Pandemic Treaty Expands the Power of the CCP Controlled Tedros Indefinitely

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05/19/2022 In an interview with Real America, Dean of the Robertson School of Government Michele Bachmann points out that the pandemic treaty will expand the power of Tedros indefinitely, resulting in the loss of many autonomous rights of member states and thus subjecting them to the treaty. It would be detrimental to all member states as Tedros is effectively controlled by the Chinese Communist Party