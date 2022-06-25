If the Price of H-Coin Remains Stable and Becomes Hard Currency, It Will Become a Digital Legal Currency-the Parent Currency

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https://gnews.org/post/pcfm2993
If Hcoin, holds at this price for three or five years, it must be legal tender, then become a parent currency.Meanwhile, we need to tell the world a fundamental truth, that we can live without the communist party, live more happily and contentedly, more dignified and safer, and nobler