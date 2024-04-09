Chaotic clashes of anti-NATO protesters and Naples police | RT News: Anti-NATO students got into a brutal brawl with Naples police as they tried to march towards the San Carlo Theatre, where a concert to commemorate the 75th anniversary of NATO was set to take place
