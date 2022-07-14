Corona Mass Psychosis - How Our Will Is Broken...

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In a “mass psychosis”, an entire society has lost touch with reality. This can be deliberately brought about by creating an atmosphere of fear, guilt and confusion among the people. What does this have to do with the Corona measures? Well, see for yourself how we are supposed to be more and more psychologically disturbed with sophisticated psychological tricks and thereby made ready to sacrifice our freedom and self-determination for those in power....They follow tried and tested mind methods. Step 1 isolation, step 2 lose all support step 3 plant fear, step 4 manipulate emotions, step 5 control emotions, step 6 Take total control of the individual...