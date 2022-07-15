Change DNA? Lose Salvation 07/15/2022

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Today we take a look at how our DNA might be changed in the near future. This system might already be in place with the "jabs" with the last "V". We also see exactly what the Bible says what will happen should our DNA be changed.
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