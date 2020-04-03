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The Love of Selfie
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40 views • April 03, 2020
2 Timothy 3:2 talks about how, in the last days, men will be lovers of themselves. This gives a clue to one of the most prevalent signs of the times: self-love. The Bible also talks about how love shall wax cold for many in the days just before Jesus returns. It seems these two concepts are related, as Godly love, and love for one's neighbor, have been replaced with the love of self. This lie of self-love can be seen promoted everywhere, from TV commercials to self-help gurus. Perhaps the ultimate symbol of this modern selfish ideology is the ubiquitous selfie. Watch this video to learn how to escape this almost universally accepted deception and get back to the teachings of Jesus. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** CREDITS Shark Selfie http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/man-t... Hillary Clinton http://metro.co.uk/2016/09/27/this-pi... Allure Allure's 25 Best Magazine Covers of All Time https://www.allure.com/gallery/best-a... Ranker.com The Best Vanity Fair Covers https://www.ranker.com/list/best-vani... investigate: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tanyamoh... India Today Youth hit by speeding train while taking selfie: caught on cam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoMOO... TOMO news US Man Killed by Bull while recording selfie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qdWs... Snap TV Taking selfies while driving is dangerous https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vchu... FREE HD Green Screen SPINNING GALAXY Free Green HD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34LKV... Paramount pictures Zoolander 2 official trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CL4L... MovieSceneHD Dorian Gray 2009 Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1AAt... Vogue Australia Extreme fashion: Vogue films fashion week with a GoPro https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--dZM... Today Oscar Red Carpet Highlights | TODAY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGBZ-... Ulta Beauty Lose Yourself TV Commercial | Ulta Beauty https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2JAj... landis Smithers Commercial reel (FW10) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYqN6... Pantene UK Pantene Expert Collection: Keratin Repair & Age Defy | Pantene Commercial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8mxE... SleekMakeUP My face. My rules. | Sleek MakeUP [Full Length Film] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HCFJF... Every TV comercials Love Yourself Sissy Boy Unwrapped Jeans TV Commercial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cfV3m... OliviaSanchesBadini UBC VISA 110 Because you're worth it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwDcw... Urban Decay Perversion Mascara https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=79B3l... Urban Decay Pick your perversion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXjH6... hottopic Blackheart Beauty: Makeup Tips with Traci Hines - Ombre Nails https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX7Wo... Mirror As a race we are obsessed with screens https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/gallery... The newsearn.com Addicted to Screens http://www.thenewsearn.com/sleepless-... NYTimes.com Screen addiction is taking a toll on Children https://well.blogs.nytimes.com/2015/0... Is Internet Addiction a Health Threat for Teenagers? https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate... Factor Daily The deadly addiction in your home that you are aware of — and comfortable with https://factordaily.com/internet-gami... The Richest 14 Creepy selfies of Gangsters https://www.therichest.com/shocking/1... The Daily Record Nude selfie kids flirt with danger https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/sc... The Latin Times Cartels post selfies onlne https://www.latintimes.com/gulf-carte... Daily Mail The worlds most dangerous selfies http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic... Readers Digest Quirky selfie captions https://www.rd.com/funny-stuff/selfie... sofunnyguy noose https://sofunnyguy.deviantart.com/art...
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