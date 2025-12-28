Not by Works (only by grace)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many religions in our world today teach that one must work their way to heaven. God's word clearly teaches us that salvation comes through Christ and Christ alone. Jesus did the work and payed the price for our sins on the cross. Salvation is now a free gift from God, we just have to accept and receive it. His grace is sufficient.