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A Conversation with Dr. Kelly Victory
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8 views • August 27, 2020
Dr. Kelly Victory discusses latest COVID-19 numbers and why it's so important to open our schools back up.
Dr. Victory is an expert in disaster preparedness and the medical management of mass casualties. She has worked closely with officials from Homeland Security, the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and multiple branches of the military.
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FAIR USE NOTICE:
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative
Dr. Victory is an expert in disaster preparedness and the medical management of mass casualties. She has worked closely with officials from Homeland Security, the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and multiple branches of the military.
If you'd like to support my channel, please visit: http://tiny.cc/0vnosz
It would be extremely helpful and greatly appreciated - Thank you!
FAIR USE NOTICE:
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
End Times, Bible Prophecy, World Events, Biblical Narrative
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