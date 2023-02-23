Approved Apparition RESTORE THE SACRED TEMPLE OF THE LORD! Change or Hasten the Coming of WWIII!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Feb 23, 2023
This Church-Approved 1980 Marian Apparition Echoes Our Lady of Fatima
The approved apparitions of Cuapa resonated with the basic messages of Our Lady at Fatima to remind people of their necessity
Source: https://www.ncregister.com/blog/1980-...
📖End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW
(more links at source site)
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6R5Uyh4g7Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.