Catholic youth are seeking the Orthodox Catholic Church

Devotion to Jesus Christ and the orthodox teachings of His Catholic Church drew more than 20,000 Catholic youth to gather prayerfully for fellowship and inspiration at the 2024 Seek Conference, hosted by the missionary group FOCUS. Despite efforts by modernist and liberal bishops to distort the authentic teachings of the Catholic Faith and minimize Christ, attendees worshipped Christ in the Eucharist with deep reverence and homage. Liberal bishops now have reason to fear: orthodox Catholic youth are ditching the Deep Church agenda to abandon Christ and are instead increasing in their devotion and dependence upon the Holy Eucharist.

