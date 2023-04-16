Return to Emmaus (1987), the sacred village destroyed by Israel

"Ritorno a Emmaus" (Return to Emmaus), by Luciano Berini and Aldo Sofia, was broadcast on Swiss Italian Television on May 29, 1987. This is the first time it is available in English. For detailed information on Emmaus and on Israel's long history of anti-Christian actions see https://israelpalestinenews.org/sacred-christian-site-emmaus-destroyed-by-israel/