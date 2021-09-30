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We're all Galatians now: Pre-Nicene guidance on resisting Satan's RNA Shot
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62 views • September 30, 2021
If the Apostle Paul teleported to the present day, his words and warnings would ring just as true now as they did 2,000 years ago. In today's episode we look at his blueprint for identifying and defeating the demonic forces behind the Covid reset and the VINO's - vaccines in name only.
Institutions and links mentioned in the show:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Institutions and links mentioned in the show:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
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